Mark Lajal crashes out of ATP Poland tournament in round two

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal is out of the ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland after losing 6:4, 6:0 to Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.

Stricker is ranked 190th in the world at present, compared with Lajals' ATP ranking of 255th. Both players are aged 21.

Lajal had defeated Italy's Giovanni Oradini in three sets in round one.

Stricker broke Lajal's serve early on in the opening set, taking a 2-0 lead.

Although Lajal remained within a game of his opponent throughout the first set, the Swiss player held on to his advantage and won 6-4 on his second set point.

In the second set, Stricker asserted his dominance more decisively, winning six games on the trot to take the set 6:0 off the second matchpoint presented to him.

Stricker broke Lajal's serve four times, while Lajal was unable to break his opponent's serve even once.

Lajal served one ace but committed six double faults, to Stricker's zero and three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Competition believes won't gain from Swedbank price hike

11:32

Mark Lajal crashes out of ATP Poland tournament in round two

11:10

University students in Tartu face rising rent costs

10:44

Estonia short at least 200 veterinarians

10:10

TS Laevad island ferry profits to be capped

09:25

Health Board: Tuesday's ambulance delays in Tallinn warning, not crisis

09:09

Court rejects lawyer's call for Pruunsild case judge to be dismissed

08:33

Ministry mistakenly marks healthcare reform bill for internal use only

07:57

Thursday's weather in Estonia to remain warm and sunny

14.08

PERH: Coinciding major traumas, vacations behind Tuesday ambulance backup

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.08

Tallinn mayor proposes firing hobby school head over deportations post Updated

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

14.08

Tallinn mobility survey proposes 1+1 lanes and speed bumps for the city center

14.08

Estonia's actors defeat Finland in football 2:0 away

13.08

Auditor: Corporate tax to make it harder for foreign owners to use profits

14.08

New school year: Every fifth teacher in Estonia not fully qualified

14.08

PERH: Coinciding major traumas, vacations behind Tuesday ambulance backup

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo