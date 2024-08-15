Mark Lajal crashes out of ATP Poland tournament in round two

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal is out of the ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland after losing 6:4, 6:0 to Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.

Stricker is ranked 190th in the world at present, compared with Lajals' ATP ranking of 255th. Both players are aged 21.

Lajal had defeated Italy's Giovanni Oradini in three sets in round one.

Stricker broke Lajal's serve early on in the opening set, taking a 2-0 lead.

Although Lajal remained within a game of his opponent throughout the first set, the Swiss player held on to his advantage and won 6-4 on his second set point.

In the second set, Stricker asserted his dominance more decisively, winning six games on the trot to take the set 6:0 off the second matchpoint presented to him.

Stricker broke Lajal's serve four times, while Lajal was unable to break his opponent's serve even once.

Lajal served one ace but committed six double faults, to Stricker's zero and three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!