Mark Lajal through to round two at Poland ATP tournament

Mark Lajal won his ATP Challenger 100 tournament opening match in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland, beating Giovanni Oradini (Italy) in three sets, 6:3, 3:6, 7:5.

Lajal, whose profile rose significantly after holding his own against reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at the championships back in early July, is ranked 255th by the ATP 255; Oradini is placed 166 spots below him, at 421st.

The Estonian entered the tournament directly via the main draw.

In the first set, a single break of serve was enough for him to win 6-3.

The second set played out in reverse, with the Italian breaking Lajal's serve once and winning the set by the same score-line. Despite having seven break points presented to him in the second set, Lajal was unable to convert any of them.

In the decider, things were 2-2 until Lajal won three in-a-row to take a 5-2 lead in games. However, Oradini the repeated that feat, to tie the score at 5-5.

Lajal managed to raise his level of play at crucial moments, however, and headed off a tie-break by clinching the final set 7-5.

He served seven aces and committed three double faults to Oradini's six and five.

Lajal's first serve percentage stood at 69 percent compared to Oradini's 57 percent.

The Estonian next faces Dominic Stricker (Switzerland, ATP 190th) in round two.

