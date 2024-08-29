Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches quarter finals of Challenger 75 in China

Mark Lajal on court.
Mark Lajal on court. Source: Challenger Cherbourg - La Manche
Estonian men's number one tennis star Mark Lajal (ATP No. 247) continued his winning run at the Challenger 75 tournament in Zhangjiagang, China with victory over Ryan Peniston (ATP No. 406) of Great Britain.

Lajal conceded just four games to Britain's Ryan Peniston  in a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 round two victory in Zhangjiagang to book his place in the quarter finals.

The 21-year-old Estonian will now face Rio Noguchi (ATP No. 302) of Japan. Noguchi, who defeated China's Jie Cui (ATP No.  397), in round two has already faced Lajal twice this summer. First, Noguchi defeated Lajal in the round of 32 at the Les Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby in Quebec in July. The Estonian recorded victory over his Japanese opponent a week later in the Chicago Men's Challenger.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

