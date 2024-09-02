Estonia's Mark Lajal misses out on Challenger 75 title after final defeat

Mark Lajal
Mark Lajal Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian men's number one tennis star Mark Lajal (ATP No. 247) lost in the final of the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Zhangjiagang, China against Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama (ATP No. 197).

In what was an evenly matched first set in Zhangjiagang, Estonia's Mark Lajal won out 7-6 (4) against Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan. However, in the subsequent two sets, it was Uchiyama who prevailed, 6-2, 6-2 to take the match and the title.   

"Tough end to a really solid week in brutal conditions," Lajal wrote on social media. "Feels good to be back in the finals of a Challenger 75, but I'm hungry for more."

"Huge thank you to my team, family, and all of my sponsors for the continued support. Let's keep it going next week in Shanghai. The work doesn't stop baby," he added.

The Estonian also congratulated Uchiyama on his victory.

It was the second ATP Challenger final of 21-year-old Lajal's career so far, following his win in His Little Rock, U.S.A last summer. The ATP Challenger tour is a series of tournaments that acts as the second tier of men's international tennis and provides a stepping stone to the main ATP tour.

With the points he earned for his performances in Zhangjiagang, Lajal will move up 30 places in the next ATP world rankings to 217th spot.

