Mark Lajal moves up 23 places in ATP rankings

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal has risen 23 spots in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world rankings, to 224th.

The fresh ATP and WTA tables reveal all the top Estonian men's players seeing a rise in their positions, while all the women have dropped places this time around.

Lajal 21, has a career-high ranking of 191st, achieved last November.

Daniil Glinka, 24, moved up 32 spots and is now ranked 412th in the world.

Other Estonian players also improved their rankings: Nineteen-year-old Oliver Ojakäär climbed eight places to 896th, Kristjan Tamm (26) rose 45 spots to 978th, and Markus Mölder (19) is now 1,214th, four places above his previous ranking.

Lajal, Tamm, Mölder, along with Siim Troost and Johannes Seeman, are to represent Estonia in the Davis Cup World Group II match against Uzbekistan this weekend.

In the women's rankings, Elena Malõgina dropped 21 places to 492nd. Maileen Nuudi fell 79 spots and is now ranked 791st. Veteran player Kaia Kanepi, 39, who has only competed in three tournaments this year, dropped 685 places and now sits in 1,263rd place.

Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In the WTA table Poland's Iga Swiatek remains in top place. U.S. open women's singles winner Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) is second, followed by the runner-up in New York, Jessica Pegula (U.S.).

At the top of the ATP table is U.S. Open singles winner Jannik Sinner (Italy), while Alexander Zverev (Germany) has moved into second, and Carlos Alcaraz, who Lajal famously played against in round one of this year's Wimbledon Championships, is third.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

