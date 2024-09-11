Estonia's U-21 football team lose 10:1 at home versus Germany

U21 European Championships Estonia v. Germany Group D qualifier, Tuesday, September 10, 2024.
Estonia's Under-21 men's national football team went down 10:1 at home to Germany in Tuesday's UEFA European Under-21 Championships Group D qualifier, at home at the Kadriorg Stadium.

Germany scored five goals in the first half, and another five in the second.

Winger Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) pulled off a hat-trick, while Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade found the net twice. Center-half Max Rosenfelder (SC Freiburg), team captain Eric Martel ( FC Köln), and midfielder Rocco Reitz (Borussia Mönchengladbach) scored one apiece.

Estonia's consolation goal came in the 69th minute, courtesy of striker Aleksandr Šapovalov (FC Flora).

Germany leads Group D with 22 points after seven wins and one draw, while Estonia, with just one point, sits in sixth and bottom place and so has no chance of qualification. Estonia's team has a goal difference of -22 after eight games.

The last U-21 European Championship qualifying matches take place next month, at home to Israel and Kosovo.

The UEFA European Under-21 Championships finals take place next year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

