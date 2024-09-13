Estonia's beach soccer team opts out of quarter final clash against Belarus

Estonian men's beach football team.
Estonian men's beach football team. Source: Jose Manuel Alvarez/BSWW
Estonia's men's beach soccer team won their Euroleague Superfinal final group game in Italy, winning 5:4 against Germany Thursday, but have declined to take part in the quarter final clash with Belarus that reaching the last eight resulted in.

Despite the 5:4 overtime win over Germany in the final group match, Belarus will get a bye instead, and advance to the semifinals.

The decision not to face Belarus in the quarterfinals had been made in advance at times when such a match-up had been theoretically possible in competition draws in the past.

The position affects not only beach football, but all categories of football, and the Estonian FA, the EJL, reaffirmed the stance in the current situation.

This does not mean Estonia is out of the Euro Beach Soccer League

finals tournament, as the team will still be competing for the 5th-8th places.

Estonia had beaten Spain 5:2 and lost to hosts Italy 6:2 in the preceding group games.

The ultimate outcome aside, team manager Andreas Aniko was said pleased with both result and the team's sticking to its tactical game plan game plan. "There was never a moment where we felt we couldn't win or that our chances of making the top eight were gone. We knew our backs were against the wall, and we had to win in regular time or, at worst, in overtime to advance. The latter happened, but everything is fine, and we feel great," Aniko said post-match.

On the day, Despite Estonia showing stronger play in the first period (of three, 12-minute periods, in beach soccer), Germany took the lead in the seventh minute with a penalty Estonia quickly equalized (Juhan Lilleorg) only to fall behind early in the second period by two goals, the second an own goal.

Estonia tied the game at 3-3 in the 25th minute and then took the lead three minutes later, only for Germany equalized at 4-4 sending the match into overtime.

Argo Alaväli scored the decisive goal in overtime, to make the final eight.

