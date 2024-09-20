Estonia's Elena Malõgina out in round two of ITF W100 in Portugal

News
Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 498) is out of ITF W100 tournament in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal after defeat in the second round against Petra Martic (WTA No. 108) of Croatia.

Malõgina won the first set 6-4 against Martic before the Croatian fought back to win sets two and three, 3-6, 4-6 and book a place in the next round.

Malõgina had defeated France's Manon Leonard (WTA No. 198) in round one 6-0, 2-0 thanks to a walkover.

Martic will now face Alina Korneeva in the quarter-finals on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:37

PERH mothball plans to build new psychiatric hospital in Tallinn

12:22

Tallinn's bus route 3 temporarily diverted due to roadwork on Monday

11:47

Statistics: August industrial producer price index up 1.7 percent on year

11:22

Unda Festival brings electronic music and culture to ERM in Tartu

10:44

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar leads on day one at Smuggler's Notch

10:41

EDF chief: The €1.6 billion on extra ammo is not a cure-all

10:08

Estonia's Elena Malõgina out in round two of ITF W100 in Portugal

09:40

Jaak Madison joining Center has not impacted party's rating

09:01

Minister: More than €400 million-worth of munitions to reach Estonia this year

08:23

Tallinn opposition deputies file no-confidence motions in three deputy mayor

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.09

Tallinn unveils Liivalaia tänav design conditions

17.09

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

19.09

Estonia's Nordica might lose largest partner SAS

19.09

Estonia updates driver's written test questions to be more realistic

17.09

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

19.09

80 years on: Remembering the horrific events at Klooga

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo