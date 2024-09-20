Estonia's Elena Malõgina out in round two of ITF W100 in Portugal

Estonian tennis star Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 498) is out of ITF W100 tournament in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal after defeat in the second round against Petra Martic (WTA No. 108) of Croatia.

Malõgina won the first set 6-4 against Martic before the Croatian fought back to win sets two and three, 3-6, 4-6 and book a place in the next round.

Malõgina had defeated France's Manon Leonard (WTA No. 198) in round one 6-0, 2-0 thanks to a walkover.

Martic will now face Alina Korneeva in the quarter-finals on Friday.

--

