Estonian men's tennis team lose to Uzbekistan in Davis Cup clashes

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's men's tennis players lost both both Davis Cup games on Saturday against Uzbekistan, meaning the team will stay in Group II next season.

In the doubles, Siim Troost and Johannes Seeman were beaten in two sets by Sergei Fomin and Humoyun Sultanov in a match which lasted about an hour.

Sultanov, ranked 236th in the world for singles, had a brief, 45-minute respite before facing Estonia's top player, Mark Lajal (ATP 224), in the next match, this time a singles affair.

To keep Estonia's hopes alive, Lajal needed to win, but it was not to be as he was defeated by Sultanov 6:4, 6:1, in a match which lasted 75 minutes.

This means Uzbekistan secured the overall victory and will advance to the World Group I play-offs, while Estonia will compete in the World Group II play-offs next year alongside the other 11 losing teams.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

