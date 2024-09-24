Mark Lajal makes it to Orleans ATP125 Challenger tournament main draw

Tennis player Mark Lajal has qualified for the main event at the ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Orleans, France.

Lajal, ranked 230th in the world, had to overcome two opponents to make it.

In the first round, Lajal beat Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India, ATP No. 832) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:4.

On Monday, he prevailed in a lengthy, two-hour, 40-minute match against Lucas Poullain (France, ATP No. 404), winning in three sets, 7:6 (7:3), 3:6, 6:4.

The match was quite close; the Estonian lost his service when serving for the first set at 5:3, eventually taking it to a tiebreak victory. After Poullain took the second set, but in the deciding set, both players held their serves until Lajal was 5:4 up and finally broke his opponent's service.

Lajal faces French player Matteo Martineau in round one proper.

--

