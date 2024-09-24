Mark Lajal makes it to Orleans ATP125 Challenger tournament main draw

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/PanoramiC
News

Tennis player Mark Lajal has qualified for the main event at the ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Orleans, France.

Lajal, ranked 230th in the world, had to overcome two opponents to make it.

In the first round, Lajal beat Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (India, ATP No. 832) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:4.

On Monday, he prevailed in a lengthy, two-hour, 40-minute match against Lucas Poullain (France, ATP No. 404), winning in three sets, 7:6 (7:3), 3:6, 6:4.

The match was quite close; the Estonian lost his service when serving for the first set at 5:3, eventually taking it to a tiebreak victory. After Poullain took the second set, but in the deciding set, both players held their serves until Lajal was 5:4 up and finally broke his opponent's service.

Lajal faces French player Matteo Martineau in round one proper.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:43

Circuit court partly alters sentence handed to wrestling trainer

14:42

Kersti Kaljulaid: EOK must become an open platform for sports management

14:26

Union head: Teachers will settle for no pay rise next year

13:50

Külli Taro: Revolving door effect might harm government's credibility

13:34

ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview Updated

13:33

Estonians in the US recall the Great Flight on its 80th anniversary

12:55

New exhibition explores Art Museum of Estonia's collections through time

12:24

Pedestrian tunnel on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee now open

11:49

Supreme Court rejects AS Giga court ruling public disclosure appeal

11:25

Ministry: Sharply increasing reporting threshold insensible

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

10:06

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.09

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

23.09

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

23.09

Transport Administration defends new driving theory test questions

23.09

Estonia's incoming profit tax might be too much for small companies

23.09

Lawyer must admit on radio he lied about former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo