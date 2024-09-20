Ott Tänak looking to complete hat-trick of victories at Rally Chile

Next week, the 11th round of the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) season takes place in Chile. Estonia's Ott Tänak (Hyundai), who has won the last two WRC rallies in Chile, will be aiming for a third consecutive triumph.

According to Tänak, who helped Hyundai to a treble victory in Greece last time out, Rally Chile is comparable to Finland.

"Last time, the roads in Chile were very abrasive, which made it difficult to save tires, but it wasn't so hard on the car. However, for the drivers, Chile was quite demanding because there was a mixture of fast and slow sections – similar to Finland. Chile offers something for everyone, but above all it is a rally for the drivers," said Tänak in a press release.

This year, Chile is on the WRC calendar for the fifth time. However, a WRC race has only previously gone ahead there on two occasions. In 2020, the event was canceled due to unrest in the country, and a year later Rally Chile was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tänak, however, made the most of the 2019 and 2023 events, finishing in first place on both occasions.

"Previous experience always comes in handy, but it's hard to take anything from our win last year because we're competing with a new team and a new car this year. Weather conditions can also have an impact because we have had difficult conditions in the past. The car has to work very well and give us confidence. We have to give our best but we will definitely be chasing a win," Tänak added.

With three rounds to go in the drivers' championship, Tänak is currently second place in the overall series standings 34 points behind Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville.

The 2024 WRC Rally Chile takes place from September 26 to 29.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!