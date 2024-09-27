X!

Ott Tänak fifth after Rally Chile shakedown run

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja have posted the fifth-fastest time in the shakedown stage of the WRC Rally Chile, though front runner drivers generally focused on conserving their tires and didn't push things to the limit.

The rally is round 11 (of 13) of the 2024 series.

Tänak's teammate, Finland's Esapekka Lappi won the stage on Thursday, with a time of 3:18.2 Latvian driver Martinš Sesks (M-Sport Ford; 3:20.4) and another Sami Pajari (Finland, Toyota; 3:20.8).

Tänak's time of 3:24.0 was also bested by another Finn, reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä, who put in a time of 3:22.1 in the Toyota Yaris.

Tänak was followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota; 3:26.3), then teammate and table leader Thierry Neuville (Hyundai; 3:28.9), and Gregoire Munster (M-Sport Ford; 3:32.0).

Rally Chile's tracks are notorious for wearing out tires, so drivers were already conserving them during the shakedown.

Rally Chile stages proper started at 2.35 p.m. Estonian time and continue Saturday and Sunday.

Neuville tops the drivers' table going into Chile with 192 points, 34 points ahead of Tänak. Veteran driver and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier is just four points behind Tänak.

Two races remain after Chile, in Germany and Austria in late October (Central European Rally) and in Japan a month after that.

Neuville is searching for his maiden WRC drivers' title after many seasons playing the bridesmaid; Tänak's sole title so far came in 2019, for Toyota.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:55

Nordica seeking new partners from outside Europe

13:30

Supreme Court will hear 'From the river to the sea' placard case

13:20

Free legal advice available in Pirita and Nõmme in October

12:52

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

12:46

Ott Tänak fifth after Rally Chile shakedown run

12:15

Driving schools call for all new exam questions to be removed

11:43

Defense industry waiting for government to reduce bureaucracy

11:15

Government supports Tartu prison rental consultation process

10:49

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

10:08

7 ministries to see expenditures rise in 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.09

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could be headed for bankruptcy

26.09

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

26.09

Government scraps sugar tax

26.09

Liberty Manor sold for several times more than the opening bid

26.09

Removal by Russia of Narva River buoys leads to surge in border violations

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo