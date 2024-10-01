Disc golfer Kristin Tattar second in Massachusetts

Two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar finished in second place at MVP Maple Hill tournament in Leicester, Massachusetts, after leading earlier on.

The Estonian got off to a relatively slow start on Thursday, placing fourth at day's end, but the next day took the lead, and began the final day of play on Sunday topping the leaderboard too.

She scored six birdies (one under par) on 16 holes. However, she scored a bogey (one over par) on the 17th hole and a double bogey (two over) on the 18th, which was enough to demote her to second place overall, at 16 under par for the whole 18 on Sunday.

Tattar has yet to claim victory at Maple Hill in her career, having finished second there last year and in 2022 as well.

U.S. disc golfer Missy Gannon, who logged eight birdies on Sunday and finished 18 strokes under par, won the event.

Another American, Ohn Scoggins, came third (15 under par).

