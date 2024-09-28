X!

Karl Hein lets in first home goals of Valladolid season after minor injury

News
News

Estonian national goal keeper Karl Jakob Hein's Real Valladolid went down 2:1 at home against Mallorca on Friday.

Hein, 22, is on loan to Real Valladolid from English Premier League team Arsenal.

Against Mallorca, he pulled off several good saves, keeping a clean sheet during the first half, even requiring medical attention just before halftime after falling backwards into an upright after a save.

 He was able to play in the second half, but the visitors found the back of the net on the 59th minute – this was the first home goal Hein had conceded this season.

Mallorca extended their lead in the 83rd minute, while the host's consolation goal came in stoppage time.

After eight La Liga 2024-2025 rounds, Valladolid lies in 18th place with five points (one win, two draws and five losses).

Mallorca are now fourth.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:35

Estonia, Baltic states and Poland seeking EU support for Baltic Defense Line

16:31

Estonia, Finland sign memorandum to heighten undersea energy links protection

16:27

Heads of institutions sharply criticize 2025 state budget bill

15:26

ERR in the US: Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets both Democrat and Republican leaders

15:15

Tallinn districts battling with city's trash can procurement guidelines

14:47

Lutheran pastor: Looking to place blame on the MS Estonia disaster no solution

13:44

Ryanair, SAS to significantly cut back Tallinn-Stockholm direct flight frequency

13:03

Karl Hein lets in first home goals of Valladolid season after minor injury

11:32

Kristin Tattar shoots to top of leaderboard in Maple Hill

10:46

Ministry sends draft new space law for approval

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.09

EDF volunteer originally from Sri Lanka: I want to defend Estonia

27.09

Pope Francis creates Tallinn diocese

27.09

New questions to be removed from driving theory test

26.09

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

27.09

Intelligence chief: Toropets drone strike impact will be apparent in October

27.09

Court finds former education minister guilty of embezzlement and fraud

13:44

Ryanair, SAS to significantly cut back Tallinn-Stockholm direct flight frequency

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo