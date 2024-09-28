Karl Hein lets in first home goals of Valladolid season after minor injury

Estonian national goal keeper Karl Jakob Hein's Real Valladolid went down 2:1 at home against Mallorca on Friday.

Hein, 22, is on loan to Real Valladolid from English Premier League team Arsenal.

Against Mallorca, he pulled off several good saves, keeping a clean sheet during the first half, even requiring medical attention just before halftime after falling backwards into an upright after a save.

He was able to play in the second half, but the visitors found the back of the net on the 59th minute – this was the first home goal Hein had conceded this season.

Mallorca extended their lead in the 83rd minute, while the host's consolation goal came in stoppage time.

After eight La Liga 2024-2025 rounds, Valladolid lies in 18th place with five points (one win, two draws and five losses).

Mallorca are now fourth.

--

