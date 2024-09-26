Selver x TalTech not to be playing in volleyball Champions League next year

Volleyball team Selver x TalTech will not make next year's Champions League table after losing to Orion Stars Doetinchem (Netherlands) on Wednesday, in the first round of qualifiers.

After getting off to a great last week by winning the home leg 3:0, Selver, domestic champions, went down 3:0 at home away on Wednesday, in regular time.

Since this made things even-stevens on aggregate, the overall result had to be decided with "a golden set," which Orion Stars won 15:13 on their second match point.

Selver's top scorer was Lincoln Alexander Williams, who contributed 16 points (+2) in attack.

Selver's reception rate was 53 percent; their attack efficiency rate 37 percent. They scored six points from blocks, served two aces, and committed 17 service errors.

Orion Stars will next face Serbian champion Red Star Belgrade in the second qualifying round.

The loss means Selver's European campaign will continue in the second-tier CEV Cup.

