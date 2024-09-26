X!

Selver x TalTech not to be playing in volleyball Champions League next year

News
Selver/TalTech players.
Selver/TalTech players. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Volleyball team Selver x TalTech will not make next year's Champions League table after losing to Orion Stars Doetinchem (Netherlands) on Wednesday, in the first round of qualifiers.

After getting off to a great last week by winning the home leg 3:0, Selver, domestic champions, went down 3:0 at home away on Wednesday, in regular time.

Since this made things even-stevens on aggregate, the overall result had to be decided with "a golden set," which Orion Stars won 15:13 on their second match point.

Selver's top scorer was Lincoln Alexander Williams, who contributed 16 points (+2) in attack.

Selver's reception rate was 53 percent; their attack efficiency rate 37 percent. They scored six points from blocks, served two aces, and committed 17 service errors.

Orion Stars will next face Serbian champion Red Star Belgrade in the second qualifying round.

The loss means Selver's European campaign will continue in the second-tier CEV Cup.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:38

Ministry seeking partner to continue workplace diversity scheme

16:22

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could he headed for bankruptcy

15:53

Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

15:51

ISS summons Riigikogu member after China visit

15:14

Health minister wants to limit smartphone use in schools

15:12

Selver x TalTech not to be playing in volleyball Champions League next year

14:38

Top long jumper Ksenija Balta retires from competitive athletics

14:11

€1.6 billion extra ammunition procurement completion put back to 2031

13:44

Government greenlights €168 million from reserve to keep healthcare afloat

13:44

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

25.09

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

25.09

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

09:33

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

25.09

Spanish NASAMS air defense system returns to Estonia

25.09

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo