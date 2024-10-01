NBA's Portland Trail Blazers end Heri Drell training camp contract

Estonia basketball player Henri Drell is most likely once again to find himself playing in the second-tier G-League in the upcoming season, Delfi writes .

Drell, who became only the second Estonian to play in the NBA when he appeared for the Chicago Bulls last season, left the Bulls in August and signed a deal allowing him to participate in the Portland Trail Blazers' training camp.

Now however it has been announced that the Estonian will not be joining the Portland training camp after all, meaning he will continue with the Trail Blazers' affiliate club Rip City Remix.

Portland chose to terminate a clause in Drell's contract referring to the training camp clause.

Last season, Drell appeared in four games for the Bulls in the NBA, averaging 2.8 points, one rebound, and one assist per game.

The 2024-2025 NBA season is due to start later this month, while the G-League gets going in November.

