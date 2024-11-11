Video: Estonian basketball star Henri Drell hits 20 points in defeat for Rip City

Estonian men's national basketball star Henri Drell has had a strong start to life with NBA G-League team Rip City Remix. However, despite hitting 20 points on Sunday against, Drell's side ended up going down 121-137 on the road against the San Diego Clippers on Sunday.

Drell was on court for 33 minutes and hit seven of his 11 shots (3/7 from long range), to score 20 points. He also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Unfortunately, Drell conceded eight turnovers, with Rip City as a whole giving up 29.

Rip City Remix have lost both games played so far during regular season. Drell made his debut for the teak two days earlier, against the same opponents, scoring nine points and grabbing 14 rebounds in 33 minutes.

Henri Drell became only the second Estonian to play in the NBA when he appeared for the Chicago Bulls last season. Drell left the Bulls in August and signed a deal allowing him to participate in the Portland Trail Blazers' training camp.

However, after the Trail Blazers enacted a clause in his contract, Drell instead wound up at their G-League affiliate team Rip City Remix for the start of the 2024/25 season.

---

