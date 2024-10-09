X!

International basketball to be shown live on ERR from November 2025

Estonia versus Finland FIBA World Cup qualifier at the Saku Suurhall, Sunday, August 28 2022.
Estonia versus Finland FIBA World Cup qualifier at the Saku Suurhall, Sunday, August 28 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has signed an agreement with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to broadcast live national team basketball games on 19 European public television channels, including ERR, from November 2025.

The agreement, signed for a four-year period until 2029, will give ERR the opportunity to broadcast the Estonian men's national team's home games in the qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, FIBA EuroBasket 2029, as well as in the men's and women's Olympic qualifying tournaments and the qualifiers for the FIBA Women's World Cup 2026.

The agreement also includes the broadcasting rights to show the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar (August 27 to September 12) and the 2029 EuroBasket finals.

The agreement between the EBU and FIBA will ensure that live coverage of national team matches and major basketball tournaments will be available free of charge on Estonian territory, via ERR, on its free-to-air TV channels and online portals.

"Basketball is a sport with a long tradition in Estonia, a sport that is widely practiced and loved, and deserves a broad audience in line with its popularity," said Rivo Saarna, head of ERR's sports department.

"There are still several years to go before the big games, which also gives ERR a chance to plan for the long term. We believe that our national team will give Estonian sports fans high quality and emotional experiences."

According to FIBA, cooperation with the EBU will help to significantly increase the viewability of basketball broadcasts.

"Basketball fans across Europe will get unprecedented free-to-air access to premium men's and women's national team events with a new broadcast partnership signed by FIBA, basketball's world governing body, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)," said a press release.

The basketball broadcasting rights were jointly acquired by 19 EBU members, including the public broadcasters of Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Portugal.

--

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

