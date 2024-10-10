X!

Kalev/Cramo starts off European Cup season with a narrow win

BC Kalev/Cramo players in their FIBAEurope Cup group game against Le Portel.
BC Kalev/Cramo players in their FIBAEurope Cup group game against Le Portel. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo got their Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup group stage campaign off to a winning start with a 66:63 home victory over French team Le Portel.

The score by quarters was 14:13, 24:16, 14:17, 14:17.

The game started badly for Kalev/Cramo, as the visitors took an early 10-0 lead, but Kalev/Cramo, domestic league champions had edged ahead 14:13 by the end of the first period.

The hosts then extended their lead to over 10 points during the second quarter and remained ahead until the final period, when point guard Gaetan Meyniel's three-pointer put Le Portel up 61:60 with 2:33 left on the clock.

However, Kalev's Finnish point guard Severi Kaukianen responded with a three-pointer of his own, going on to seal the game with free throws 19 seconds before full time.

Small forward Hugo Toom led Kalev/Cramo's scoreboard with 13 points, Leemet Böckler added 12.

Kalev/Cramo's next European game is on October 16 against Rilski Sportist (Bulgaria), who lost their opener 100:88 to Hungary's Fehervari Alba.

Meanwhile, Pärnu Sadam lost by a narrow margin, 65:67, against Pitesti Arges (Romania).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

