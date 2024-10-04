X!

100th Rabajooks run gets underway a week on Sunday

News
A previous Rabajooks gets off to a start (photo taken 2019).
A previous Rabajooks gets off to a start (photo taken 2019). Source: Endel Apsalon
News

A long-running six-kilometer race in Nõmme, on the outskirts of Tallinn, is to mark its 100th time of being held next Sunday, October 13.

The 100th edition of the Nõmme Rabajook ("Nõmme bog-run") officially starts at on 11 a.m on Sunday, October 13, and efforts are being made to break the entrant record.

The first biannual Rabajooks was held 50 years ago with just 71 taking part.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength. In recent years the number of participants has hovered at around the 1,500-mar, though a record 2,379 participants took part in the edition held five years ago.

Participation in Rabajooks is free, and registration takes place o the spot.

The course is just over six kilometers long.

A staggered start will be run from11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with runners being sent off every five minute.

The first 1,500 finishers will receive a traditional pennant, which has a unique design each year, and an electronic scoreboard will enable to competitors to see how they did time-wise.

The starting line is in Pääsküla, near the intersection of Suvila and Kalda streets.

In honor of this milestone, the 100th event, a themed exhibition will open on October 8, starting at 12.00 at the Nõmme Maja information hall (Nõmme Maja infosaal).

Photos and other memorabilia will be on display, and past participants will also be on hand to recount their experiences.

Then at 6 p.m. on October 10 a "Discover Nõmme" walk will follow the Rabajooks.

Finally a tree-planting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at the race starting point.

As its name suggests the route follows some fairly arduous ground so be prepared in terms of equipment and training if you are thinking of entering.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:18

100th Rabajooks run gets underway a week on Sunday

18:05

PM: State's role in the economy is decreasing, but it will remain

17:19

Younger diaspora Estonians still carrying refugees' generational trauma

16:47

Estonia's largest gym chain reports bumper 2023

15:54

Upcoming roadworks in Tallinn: October 7-13

15:33

EDF: Ukrainian forces may be forced to withdraw from Pokrovsk by end of 2024

15:28

Tech entrepreneur Ragnar Sass' NGO aid to Ukraine worth €9 million so far

14:47

Liberty manor complex new owners include Sten Tamkivi, Taavet Hinrikus

14:12

Narva mayor, culture minister take opposing sides in Narva Museum dispute

14:02

Interior ministry unhappy with MPEÕK's statute changes

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.10

Government mulls tripling immigration quota

02.10

Estonia's most popular snack celebrates 75 years on sale

03.10

Tallinn hosts first conference, fair for residents with migrant backgrounds

08:46

Minister on planned government economic meetings: The free market era is over

30.09

Ukraine launches uResidency program following Estonia's example

09:25

One of Baltic states' biggest solar parks opens in Pärnu County

03.10

Stories from Canadian Estonian diaspora at heart of new Vikerraadio show

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo