100th Rabajooks run gets underway a week on Sunday

A long-running six-kilometer race in Nõmme, on the outskirts of Tallinn, is to mark its 100th time of being held next Sunday, October 13.

The 100th edition of the Nõmme Rabajook ("Nõmme bog-run") officially starts at on 11 a.m on Sunday, October 13, and efforts are being made to break the entrant record.

The first biannual Rabajooks was held 50 years ago with just 71 taking part.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength. In recent years the number of participants has hovered at around the 1,500-mar, though a record 2,379 participants took part in the edition held five years ago.

Participation in Rabajooks is free, and registration takes place o the spot.

The course is just over six kilometers long.

A staggered start will be run from11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with runners being sent off every five minute.

The first 1,500 finishers will receive a traditional pennant, which has a unique design each year, and an electronic scoreboard will enable to competitors to see how they did time-wise.

The starting line is in Pääsküla, near the intersection of Suvila and Kalda streets.

In honor of this milestone, the 100th event, a themed exhibition will open on October 8, starting at 12.00 at the Nõmme Maja information hall (Nõmme Maja infosaal).

Photos and other memorabilia will be on display, and past participants will also be on hand to recount their experiences.

Then at 6 p.m. on October 10 a "Discover Nõmme" walk will follow the Rabajooks.

Finally a tree-planting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at the race starting point.

As its name suggests the route follows some fairly arduous ground so be prepared in terms of equipment and training if you are thinking of entering.

