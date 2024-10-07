X!

Inge Sirkel-Suviste takes longbow bronze in Slovenia

News
Inge Sirkel-Suviste and the bronze medal she won in Slovenia.
Inge Sirkel-Suviste and the bronze medal she won in Slovenia. Source: Eesti Vibuliit
News

Veteran archer Inge Sirkel-Suviste took bronze medal in the women's longbow category at the recent 3D Archery World Championships in Mokrice, Slovenia.

Sirkel-Suviste, who started competing in archery nearly 40 years ago, said: "It was a fantastic week. The level in the women's longbow category has significantly gone up. My goal was to take it one shot at a time."

"I kept reminding myself that I'm very good at this. It's a shame about the one missed shot in the semifinals, but that's how things go. I lost my focus for a moment, and there was no way to recover."

Sirkel-Suviste secured her bronze medal with a 75-65 victory over Finland's Paula Virmasalo, her second major competition medal at 3D level, following a bronze at the 2021 European Championships.

She was third in qualification, defeated Canadian competitor Miranda Sparkles 97-80 in round one, and Giulia Barbaro (Italy) 83-66 in the quarterfinals.

However, in the semifinals, she was narrowly beating 52:50 by current world champion, Cecilia Santacroce, also of Italy.

Santacroce went on to successfully defend her title in the final too.

Ülle Kell finished in ninth place overall in the same event, losing to Manuela Wolfsteiner (Austria) 86:80 in round one.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:01

Inge Sirkel-Suviste takes longbow bronze in Slovenia

16:28

Work starts on new LHV headquarters

16:21

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

16:04

Woman blacklisted for lending to individuals sues Estonian FSA

15:48

Defense League wants 2025 Victory Day parade to be held in Pärnu

15:19

Family doctors skeptical of giving pharmacists more say in Estonia

15:15

Committee chair: Estonia must avoid potential traps in foreign policy

14:55

Finnish criminals circumventing business bans in Estonia

14:44

Minister: Years of work has gone into new treatment error compensation system

14:02

ERR in the US: Donald Trump returns to give rally at scene of July's shooting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.10

Estonia's largest evacuation exercise ends

06.10

Baltic Sea could be used to heat homes in future

05.10

87 dogs rescued from Tallinn puppy mill at shelter pending court ruling

05.10

Almost 1,000 people evacuated in Estonia's largest rescue exercise to date

08:01

Experts on October 7 anniversary: Unwelcome escalation a clear risk

05.10

Peak bird migration brings nature tourists to Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo