Inge Sirkel-Suviste takes longbow bronze in Slovenia

Veteran archer Inge Sirkel-Suviste took bronze medal in the women's longbow category at the recent 3D Archery World Championships in Mokrice, Slovenia.

Sirkel-Suviste, who started competing in archery nearly 40 years ago, said: "It was a fantastic week. The level in the women's longbow category has significantly gone up. My goal was to take it one shot at a time."

"I kept reminding myself that I'm very good at this. It's a shame about the one missed shot in the semifinals, but that's how things go. I lost my focus for a moment, and there was no way to recover."

Sirkel-Suviste secured her bronze medal with a 75-65 victory over Finland's Paula Virmasalo, her second major competition medal at 3D level, following a bronze at the 2021 European Championships.

She was third in qualification, defeated Canadian competitor Miranda Sparkles 97-80 in round one, and Giulia Barbaro (Italy) 83-66 in the quarterfinals.

However, in the semifinals, she was narrowly beating 52:50 by current world champion, Cecilia Santacroce, also of Italy.

Santacroce went on to successfully defend her title in the final too.

Ülle Kell finished in ninth place overall in the same event, losing to Manuela Wolfsteiner (Austria) 86:80 in round one.

