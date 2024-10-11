Swimmer Eneli Jefimova pulls out of Shanghai world cup series

Estonia's top swimmer, Eneli Jefimova, is withdrawing from this fall's World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series in Shanghai, after attending a challenging high-altitude training camp.

Jefimova, 17, who reached the 100-meter breaststroke finals at the Paris Olympic Games this summer, placing seventh, and won a gold medal at the European Championships too, has decided to skip the Shanghai event, to avoid jeopardizing her taking part in December's Short Course World Championships.

The 17-year-old swimmer, who attended a high-altitude training camp for the first time after the Olympics, faced several difficulties during the camp in Sierra Nevada.

Jefimova was expected to be a podium contender in Shanghai this month and next month, as her personal bests in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke ranked her among the top three competitors on the start lists.

Fellow Estonian swimmers Kregor Zirk and Ralf Tribuntsov are taking part.

