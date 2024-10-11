X!

Kristin Tattar fourth, Kaidi Allsalu fifth after Rock Hill tournament day one

European Disc Golf Festival 2024 at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on July 26, 2024.
European Disc Golf Festival 2024 at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on July 26, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Top disc golfer Kristin Tattar is fourth after the first day of the United States Disc Golf Championship (USDGC) in Rock Hill, South Carolina, while Kaidi Allsalu is joint fifth.

Tattar is three behind Eveliina Salonen (Finland), who finished seven below par after the opening day, followed by the U.S. duo of Rebecca Cox and Ohn Scoggins, who are one throw ahead of Tattar.

Tattar scored four under par, including eight birdies (one under par) and four bogeys (one over) on day one.

Another Estonian, Kaidi Allsalu, is also in contention, being tied for fifth with Canada's Chantel Budinsky at the end of the first day, and just one throw behind her compatriot Tattar.

Kaidi Allsalu. Source: Anar Sillakivi

The tournament, at the Winthrop University Disc Golf Course in Rock Hill, South Carolina, runs to Sunday. The location is sufficiently inland to have avoided the flood warnings issued as Hurricane Milton made landfall.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

