ERR in the US: Hurricane Milton makes devastating landfall in Florida

Flooded streets in Siesta Keys, Florida, following Hurricane Milton's arrival.
Flooded streets in Siesta Keys, Florida, following Hurricane Milton's arrival. Source: SCANPIX/AFP PHOTO/Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's coast in the early hours of Thursday, Estonian time, bringing flooding and tornadoes in its wake.

Initially striking as a Category Three hurricane (where the maximum is level five), Milton has since lessened to a Category One.

Just a couple of weeks after Hurricane Helene killed over 200 people across the southeastern U.S., the latest tropical cyclone made landfall earlier and slightly further south than forecast, sparing the larger population center of Tampa Bay from a direct hit.

Associated Press reporter Kate Payne was in Tampa, and filed a brief report.

"I'm at a hotel in down town Tampa right now. Hurricane Milton has made landfall in siesta key about an hour's drive south of here. But here in this hotel I can still feel the impacts of this storm," she said.

Moving west to east, Hurricane Milton first struck Florida's west coast as a strong Category 3 storm, causing flooding and fierce winds.

While it has since started to blow itself out, more than three million households are currently without power, and extensive rescue operations are underway.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said: "First responders have been working all through the night to help people who are in distress, and what we can say is the storm was significant, but, thankfully, this was not the worst-case scenario."

The main storm was preceded by dozens of tornadoes across Florida, which themselves damaged hundreds of homes.

Authorities have also reported fatalities on the state's east coast.

Sheriff Keith Person of St. Lucie County, on the east coast, said: Unfortunately it's going to be a fatal storm…. We're focusing on getting help to the people that need it."

Over a million people have evacuated their home. Those unable to leave the danger zone have sought refuge in community shelters.

One, Bill Rogers, said: "That's why we evacuated because we're on a floodplain, but by the looks of it, it's going to go south of us, I hope."

Hurricane Milton has now weakened to a Category 1 storm and is expected to move into the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday evening. However, the U.S. National Hurricane Center continues to classify Milton as dangerous.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Laura Kalam.

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

