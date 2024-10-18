Kristin Tattar takes lead in DGPT season finale in North Carolina

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar is in the lead again after day one of the season-closing Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship (DGPT) Championship round in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tattar came into the competition fresh from last week's win at the tournament just over the state border in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Estonian started out strongly, with five birdies (one under par) on each of the first seven holes.

Due to her form she was also granted a head-start of minus 8 throws.

While she went one over par on the 16th and 17th, she still retained the lead with a score of 14 under par, two ahead of U.S competitor Holyn Handley and Finland's Eveliina Salonen.

Two of the most well-known American players, Missy Gannon and Ohn Scoggins, are three throws behind Tattar. A total of 20 women are taking part, and the stage runs through to Sunday.

