Saaremaa Rally runs Friday to Saturday, showcases young rising stars

The 57th Saaremaa Rally starts in Kuressaare town square on Friday.

The race is part of the domestic championship.

Among the 147 registered pairs are some of future stars of Estonian rallying, getting their first taste of a Rally2 car.

This year's junior world champions Romet Jürgenson and Siim Oja will begin their first Group Rally2 experience in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, prepared by the RedGrey team, racing number 5.

Next season, Jürgenson, 24, along with Oja, is to compete in the WRC2 class as part of their Junior WRC series.

Ahead of the Saaremaa race he said: "I'm extremely grateful to our sponsors for giving us the chance to try out the Rally2 car this year, and to do it on a familiar rally."

"It's a great opportunity to understand the speed of the Rally2 car before we move to WRC2 next year," Jürgenson added.

"We did two test days, one on the mainland in dry conditions, and by the end, I felt pretty good. The second test in Saaremaa was tricky due to the weather, and we couldn't get a good feel, but it will be an exciting race," the junior world champion continued.

Along with Jürgenson and Oja, Joosep Ralf Nõgene and Aleks Lesk are also to start their final race of the Estonian championship.

While Lesk has previous Rally2 experience, this will be Nõgene's first time in a Rally2 car. They are also driving a RedGrey-prepared Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

Also starting are Patrick Enok and Silver Simm, race number 7. Enok will making his debut in a Rally2 car after a successful season in Rally3.

They will be entering with a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, prepared by the Finnish team Printsport.

Hanna Lisette Aabna is also racing, in the Rally3 category.

The Saaremaa Rally 2024 starts Friday evening with the Kõljala / Mobifix stage. Three more stages follow on the Friday, plus six more on the Saturday, the final day of racing.

The Saaremaa Rally official site in English is here.

Group Rally2 is a technical specification of rally car determined by the FIA. It features 1.6L turbo engines, four-wheel drive and a maximum power-to-weight ratio of 4.2kg/hp

Group Rally3 features four-wheel drive and a maximum power-to-weight ratio of 5.6kg/hp

