Kalev/Cramo to face Slovakia champions in Basketball champion's league qualifier

BC Kalev/Cramo players.
BC Kalev/Cramo players. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo is to start its FIBA Champions League journey Friday when it faces Slovakian domestic league multiple champions Levicki Patrioti in qualifiers.

Kalev/Cramo and Levicki, based in the western Slovakian town of Levice, will face off on Friday in Antalya, Turkey.

The winner will advance to the qualification final to compete for a spot in the Champions League group phase

The final will be contested against either Czech team ERA Basketball Nymburk Basketball or KB Trepça (Kosovo), who also have to play each other.

Levicki Patrioti, five-time Slovak domestic champions, secured their place in the next round of the qualification tournament with a convincing 111–87 win over BC Kutaisi 2010 (Georgia) on Wednesday. Top Levicki players include Felix Terins (Sweden) and Ty Nichols (U.S.). Estonian small forward Mihkel Kirves is a former player.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

