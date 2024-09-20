Volleyball team Selver x TalTech starts champions league qualifiers with a win

Volleyball Champions League qualifier leg 1 featuring : Selver/TalTech versus Orion Stars, September 19, 2024.
Top Estonian volleyball team Selver x TalTech beat Orion Stars Doetinchem (Netherlands) 3:0 at home in their Champions League qualifying round first leg.

The scoreline by thirds was: 25:20, 25:21, 25:21. OF these, the first and third sets were close; the second more decisively and at one point the Estonian team was leading 24-16.

Selver x TalTech needs to win two more matches to reach the main tournament. If they don't manage this, the team will continue in the second-tier CEV Cup series.

Head coach Andres Toobal credited the team's belief in itself for the win. "We've been talking here, maybe even yelling in training, but they know what they have inside them," he told ERR.

"It was a very solid performance, and to offer something like this for the home crowd in our first EuroLeague match... no complaints," Toobal added.

Lincoln Williams was highest scorer for Selver x TalTech with 16 points, followed by Tristan Täht who contributed nine and Andri Aganits added seven.

Täht too felt that the victory came from sheer willpower. "The preparation hasn't gone the way we wanted. We got beaten badly in the Baltic Super Cup, and morale was low for a while," he said.

"But we knew this was the Champions League, a completely different thing. We do know how to play, and it came down to our desire."

One Estonian who was more disappointed was Kevin Saar, who plays for Orion Stars,

"This was definitely not our club's level. I'm not sure what happened. Maybe the previous game, when we became Dutch domestic cup winners, made us too complacent," he said disconsolately.

In any case, the Dutch team is still in with a chance in next Wednesday's second leg at home in Doetinchem, a small town in the east of the country.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

