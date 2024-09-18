Rapid Bucharest's Mattias Käit back from injury only to suffer loss

Estonian national team midfielder Mattias Käit saw his team, Rapid Bucharest, go down 2:0 in a home clash against Universitatea Cluj in Romania's top flight Liga 1.

The game marked Käit's return after a break due to injury, which caused him to lose the preceding two top-league games in Romania as well as Estonia's Nations League matches in September.

The Estonian had played every minute of his club's games last season.

On the day, Portuguese winger Hildeberto Pereira scored for the visitors in the 30th minute; midfielder Dan Nistor slotted home a penalty in the 60th minute (penalty) to make it 2:0 to Cluj.

Rapid's season has not started smoothly, with just one win from nine rounds, though they have managed six draws.

This leavest them 11th out of 16 teams in Liga I, while Universitatea Cluj top the table.

Käit, 26, joined the youth academy of English Premier League club Fulham in 2014 and was there to 2019 – a part of that time the team found itself in the second-tier Championship, and Käit also went on loan to Scottish team Ross County, based in Dingwall in the far northeast of the country, in 2019 – the year the team won promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

