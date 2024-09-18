Estonians first to use upgraded Rasen-Antholz biathlon shooting range

News
Estonian biathlete Tuuli Tomingas.
Estonian biathlete Tuuli Tomingas. Source: Greta Külvet
News

A recently renovated biathlon shooting range in Italy, to be used in the 2026 Winter Olympics, has had its first users since being overhauled – and they turned out to be Estonian competitors, local media reported.

The range, Rasen-Antholz, in the South Tyrol, has been under renovation for the past few months, has recently reopened.

Estonian biathlete Tuuli Tomingas was among the athletes giving it a trial run, according to the Italian media.

Rasen-Antholz is a regular fixture in the Biathlon World Cup series calendar and will also host the biathlon events at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, which takes place in February 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:16

Kaljulaid: Putin and his regime want to restore the Russian empire

15:44

Estonian teams, drivers ready for multi-championship Utena rally in Lithuania

15:27

Jaak Aaviksoo: Solutions in economy as opposed to accounting

15:09

Luminor bank: Economic growth in Estonia next year just 1 percent

14:59

State offering record €185 million fund to upgrade apartment buildings

14:27

Harri Tiido: How the right kind of people are being bred in Russia

14:18

Defense minister: Ammunition will not all be purchased next year

14:09

Ida-Viru County firms' late JTF application filing could jeopardize jobs

13:35

Rapid Bucharest's Mattias Käit back from injury only to suffer loss

13:02

Eesti 200 leader: We might need to reconsider pensions indexation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.09

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

16.09

Difference in Estonia's lowest, highest income deciles is fivefold

17.09

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

17.09

Estonian government comes up with €2 million for Tartu-Riga train

17.09

Estonian university strips prof's emeritus status over Russian conference

17.09

Government reaches agreement on tax changes Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.09

Ministry: Estonian state to raise nearly €2.5 billion with tax changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo