Estonians first to use upgraded Rasen-Antholz biathlon shooting range

A recently renovated biathlon shooting range in Italy, to be used in the 2026 Winter Olympics, has had its first users since being overhauled – and they turned out to be Estonian competitors, local media reported.

The range, Rasen-Antholz, in the South Tyrol, has been under renovation for the past few months, has recently reopened.

Estonian biathlete Tuuli Tomingas was among the athletes giving it a trial run, according to the Italian media.

Rasen-Antholz is a regular fixture in the Biathlon World Cup series calendar and will also host the biathlon events at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, which takes place in February 2026.

