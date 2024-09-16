Estonia's Johannes Erm wins decathlon in Talence, France

Estonia's Johannes Erm has won the international decathlon in Talence, France. The Estonian pciked up the second highest points tally of his career (8,589) to finish ahead of Norway's Sander Skotheim (8,517) in second place and the Netherlands' Sven Roosen in third (8,293).

Erm, who was in second place at the end of day one, began Sunday with victory in the discus before setting two new personal best in the long jump (5.27 meters and then 5.37 meters on his third attempt).

Though Erm finished more than ten seconds behind Saner Skotheim in the 1,500 meters, the Estonian had already done enough for a famous victory.

Erm told ERR he was delighted with the wind conditions in Talence, and even more pleased with the final result. "I didn't expect such a strong result, especially after going a bit over the line in the long jump," Erm said. "But I always want to win."

Johannes Erm. Source: Karli Saul

