Eneli Jefimova, Matz Topkin and Johannes Erm named Tallinn's athletes of the year

On Wednesday, the awards were handed out to Tallinn's the best athletes and teams of 2024. Eneli Jefinova, Matz Topkin, Johannes Erm and basketball team BC/Kalev Cramo were all recognized as the Estonian capital's best of the year.

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova was named best female athlete and the best youth athlete of the year, while decathlete Johannes Erm won the best male athlete award. Swimmer Matz Topkin was voted the best para-athlete. The BC Kalev/Cramo basketball team won the prize for team of the year.

"Tallinn's athletes have been successful – the Olympic year in Paris was a successful one for the capital's athletes, with gold medals at European Championships and podium finishes at World Championships too. We have a lot to celebrate," said Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) at the award ceremony.

"Our hometown sports stars have given us some unforgettable moments throughout the year and made us proud. They have shown to the world that in a small Estonia, and in an even smaller capital city, great athletes are emerging."

Tallinn has been honoring its best athletes and sports teams since 1994,with this year's event the 31st of its kind. As per tradition, thanks and recognition are also given to Tallinn's Olympic athletes, its veterans and organizers of major sporting events.

---

