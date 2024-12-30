Eneli Jefimova clinches Athlete of the Year for second year in a row

At the "Spordiaasta Tähed 2024" gala, swimmer Eneli Jefimova was named Estonia's Female Athlete of the Year. Decathlete Johannes Erm was named Male Athlete of the Year.

The newly 18-year-old Eneli Jefimova has completed another remarkable year. At 17, Jefimova became the European champion in the 100-meter breaststroke and placed seventh in the same event at the Paris Olympic Games. She made history at the Short Course World Championships by winning Estonia's first-ever world championship medal, earning bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke and finishing fifth in the 50-meter event.

"Hello again! A year has passed, but as Henry [Hein] mentioned, we still don't have a pool..." Jefimova began her speech on stage. "Despite this, we represented Estonia very successfully in Paris. I stand here with the Golden Kristjan in my hands, but I want it to reflect the progress of Estonian swimming. Just think – little Estonia can compete and even bring home medals. I want to thank my hometown of Sillamäe, where my journey began. I hope to inspire young athletes in every corner of Estonia, showing that perseverance and hard work can take you to the top of the world. Thank you, and see you again next year!"

In addition to Jefimova, other nominees based on the voting results included épée fencers Nelli Differt and Irina Embrich.

The Female Athlete of the Year was determined by combining votes from the public, sports journalists and sports organizations.

For the first time, 26-year-old Johannes Erm was named Male Athlete of the Year after achieving an outstanding season. This summer, Erm won the European Championship in Rome with 8,764 points, the second-best result in Estonia's history.

In addition to his European Championship gold, Erm's accolades this season include a bronze medal in the indoor heptathlon at the World Championships, the overall win in the World Athletics Combined Events Tour, victory in the Talence decathlon and a third-place finish in the Götzis decathlon. At the Paris Olympics, he scored 8,569 points to secure sixth place.

"Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed boys, girls and presidents! The journey has been long – starting in the back rows, then moving to the middle and finally to the front. Now, I've made it to the stage," Erm began his acceptance speech. "I stand here alone, but this is not a one-man show. I want to thank my sponsors, my parents – you are my greatest role models. Without you, I wouldn't exist; my friends and teammates, Risto Jamnes – how do you keep me in one piece? You're my superhero, thank you."

"My coaches – thank you for shaping my body, technique and mind. Holger [Peel], I owe you heartfelt gratitude. You've instilled so much confidence in me. Without you, I wouldn't dare to dream so big. To all the fans and supporters, your enthusiasm and emotions show that this journey is worth it," Erm affirmed on stage.

Alongside Erm, the other nominees based on the voting results were decathlete Janek Õiglane and swimmer Kregor Zirk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!