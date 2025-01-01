X!

Ski jumper Aigro qualifies again for Four Hills Tournament final stage

Estonian ski jumper Artti Aigro confidently qualified for the final competition at the Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, though his compatriot Kaimar Vagul failed to advance.

Aigro's opponent in the final competition is to be Markus Eisenbichler (Germany), who racked up 129.7 points thanks to a 130-meter jump.

Aigro, who placed 21st in the opening stage of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, jumped 131.5 meters in Tuesday's qualification round in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and earned 125.3 points, placing 24th.

Fifty competitors advanced to the final competition, with the best effort achieved by Austrian Jan Hörl (146.9 points, 137.5-meter jump).

The final competition takes place on the afternoon of New Year's Day.

17-year-old Kaimar Vagul earned 83.2 points for his 111-meter jump and finished in 60th place among 67 competitors.

The Four Hills Tournament (Vierschanzentournee) is a ski jumping event composed of four World Cup events and has been held in Germany and Austria each year since 1953.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

