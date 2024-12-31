X!

Estonian chess star Mai Narva 13th at World Championships in New York

Mai Narva (Right).
Mai Narva (Right). Source: Lennart Ootes
Estonian chess star Mai Narva took 13th place at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships New York, narrowly missing out on a place in the quarter-finals. In the men's competition, world number one Magnus Carlsen returned to action after the sport's governing body controversially told him he could not compete due to wearing jeans.

Narva, who finished 61st in the rapid competition, started the blitz tournament with three consecutive victories, but only managed one draw in the next four games. The Estonian finished strongly, winning her last four encounters to score a total of 7.5 points from 11 games.

However, it was not enough for Narva to make it to the quarters, with the Estonian ending in a highly commendable 13th place.

India's Rameshbabu Vaishali finished first with 9.5 points ahead of China's Tingjie Lei in second on 8.5. Six players also advanced with eight points.

In the men's event, Magnus Carlsen once again found himself at at loggerheads with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on the opening day. Carlsen was initially told he could not take part in the competition while wearing jeans before the FIDE opted to relax its dress code. The Norwegian scored 9.5 points from 13 games to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

