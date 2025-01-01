X!

Henri Veesaar's career-best performance instrumental in Arizona victory

Henri Veesaar in action with the University of Arizona Wildcats.
Henri Veesaar in action with the University of Arizona Wildcats. Source: X/@ArizonaMBB
Estonian basketball player Henri Veesaar was instrumental in his college team, the Arizona Wildcats' recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) 90–81 win over the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs.

Veesaar, who plays in the power forward position, delivered a career-best performance, scoring 15 points in 18 minutes (two-pointers 5/5, three-pointers 1/2, free throws 2/3), grabbing six rebounds, dishing out four assists, and recording one block.

Arizona started a new era in the Big 12 Conference with the 90–81 victory over TCU.

One of Veesaar's assists saw him lob the ball near the hoop to allow Carter Bryant to slam it home with both hands.

Post-match, Veesaar said: "It feels great to win our first conference game. We played well as a team, and that helped us throughout the game."

"It's good to start with a win. We've had a challenging season, but this victory gives us momentum," he added.

In front of over 13,500 spectators, Arizona held off a late rally from TCU, maintaining a steady lead to secure a 90–81 victory, with Noah Reynolds scoring 23 points and Ernest Udeh Jr. contributing a double-double.

This season, Arizona joined the 16-member Big 12 Conference, a collegiate athletic league headquartered in Irving, Texas, comprising universities from eight states and a member of NCAA Division I.

The Wildcats' next game will take place on Saturday evening, Estonian time, when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

