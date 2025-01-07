X!

Henri Drell impresses despite Rip City Remix's first loss of season

In action earlier in the pre-season with the Rip City Remix.
In action earlier in the pre-season with the Rip City Remix.
Estonian basketball player Henri Drell put in a strong performance for Rip City Remix in the NBA G League, even as they suffered their first loss of the regular season, going down 118-111 at the Stockton Kings.

Drell, who plays shooting guard and small forward, spent 29 minutes on the court, hit four three-pointers and finished the game with 18 points, shooting 3/5 on two-pointers and 4/6 from beyond the arc.

He also contributed to six rebounds, five assists, and one steal before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

After beating the San Diego Clippers in their season opener, Remix fell behind by ten points early in the second quarter against the Stockton Kings.

The Remix rallied back and took the lead in the third quarter, only to lose momentum in the final stretch.

The Kings then launched a decisive 15-2 run in the closing minutes to secure a 118-111 victory.

This puts the Remix 1:1 in the G League season so far.

The G League is the NBA's second tier; the Remix are the affiliates of the Portland Trailblazers, while the Kings as their name suggests are the Sacramento Kings' G League representative.

Drell, 24, initially played for the Chicago Bulls and its G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, before moving to the Pacific northwest late last summer. He is only the second Estonian ever to have played in the NBA, after Martin Müürsepp (Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks), who played in the U.S. in the 1990s.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

