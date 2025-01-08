X!

Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik 14th in Tuesday's Dakar rally stage

News
Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik in action in the Toyota in the Dakar rally.
Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik in action in the Toyota in the Dakar rally. Source: MM Production
News

Estonian drivers Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik finished in 14th place in Tuesday's stage of the ongoing Dakar desert rally, and now lie 13th overall.

Driving a Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO pickup, Männama and Lepik finished the 327-kilometer stage, the third of the race, after which Männama said:"It was a very enjoyable and satisfying stage. The first 90 kilometers were rocky, so we took it slower to avoid tire damage and got through cleanly. "

"The middle section was super fast, with a damp surface and interesting grip. The final part had rocks again, but they were different, and it was very nice to drive. We caught up with some competitors at the end and drove in the dust for a bit — overall, it was an amazing day," Männama went on.

The Estonians finished the stage just nine minutes and 31 seconds behind stage winners Saood Variawa and Francois Cazalet.

Tuesday's stage had been shortened by 169 kilometers due to recent storms and heavy rains in the Al Henakiyah region .

Despite this, the biggest misfortune befell nine-time WRC world champion Sebastien Loeb, who rolled his car just 12 kilometers in.

Neither Loeb nor his co-driver Fabian Lurquin was injured in the mishap, and they continued the stage after a 50-minute stop, though encountered more issues at kilometer 63 and had to stop, before limping home to the finish line.

Tuesday's victor Variawa is the youngest stage winner in history, at 19 years of age.

In the overall standings, Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings remain in the lead. Männama and Lepik, currently in 13th place, are 50 minutes and 34 seconds behind the leaders.

Loeb, who dropped to 16th place, is an hour and 15 minutes behind the leaders.


On Wednesday, competitors begin the marathon stage to Al-Ula, navigating volcanic terrain with no team assistance for repairs. Wednesday's stage is 415 kilometers, Thursday's 428 kilometers, adding 250 kilometers of liaison sections over the two days, with Friday as a rest day.

The official event site is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

