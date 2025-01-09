Urvo Männama, Risto Lepik climb to 10th place at Dakar rally

Rally drivers Urvo Männama and Risto Lepik rose to 10th place in the overall car classification at the ongoing Dakar Rally, putting last year's showing, where a vehicle fire forced them to withdraw, firmly behind them.

Driving a Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO pickup for the Overdrive Racing team, the Estonians moved from 13th to 10th place overall after finishing the 415-kilometer Al Henaikyah to Al-'Ula stage in a time of 4:58:33, coming 16th in the stage itself, a little over half an hour behind stage winners Yazeed Al Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk, also of Overdrive Racing.

Männama and Lepik trail the overall current rally leaders Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings (Toyota Gazoo), by 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 36 seconds.

The rally drivers will stay overnight in Al-'Ula without support crews.

The marathon stage continues Thursday with a 428-kilometer route to Ha'il. Friday is a rest day.

--

