X!

Mark Lajal loses Australian Open final qualifying match

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Top Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal has fallen at the last hurdle in his bid to qualify for the Australian Open for the first time, after losing his round-three qualifier in a closely fought three-setter, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Jaime Faria of Portugal.

Lajal, ranked 234th by the ATP, who has made it to the main draw of one Grand Slam tournament – last year's Wimbledon Championships – in his career so far, had beaten Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) and Sho Shimabukuro (Japan) in the first two rounds of qualifying in Melbourne.

The opening set was even until 4-4, then Faria, ranked 124th in the world, earned the first break points of the match and was able to convert the second of them. Then, on his own serve, he won the set 6-4 on the second set point. In the second set, Lajal took a 4-2 lead with a break and broke again in the eighth game, winning the set convincingly 6-2.
The deciding set began with a long Lajal service game, where the Estonian saved two break points.
With Lajal leading 2-1, Faria himself saved two break points, but the Estonian again had a break point in his opponent's next service game – which the Portuguese again managed to save, and then broke Lajal's serve in the next game, enough to see Faria through, who won on the first match point he faced.

The entire encounter lasted a little over two hours; Faria is through to his maiden Grand Slam tournament main draw.

Faria served up 14 aces, twice as many as Lajal, though committed nine double faults to the Estonian's two. Both players converted two of the five break points presented to them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:19

Bank of Estonia forecasts inflation to pick up again

09:41

Estonian DSO can weatherproof 2,000 km of power lines in a year

09:07

Mark Lajal loses Australian Open final qualifying match

08:36

Estonia's exports grow 3% in November, boosted by domestic products

08:04

Energy chief: Estonia must invest in nuclear power for a future-proof grid

08:02

Former Estonian foreign minister: Musk's messages should not be overemphasized

08.01

Report: Less bullying in Tallinn schools, cyberbullying needs more attention

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

08.01

Europe's top figure skaters to compete in Tallinn at end of January

08.01

Nominees for 2024's best Estonian press photo awards announced

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

08.01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

08.01

Prime minister: Estonia prepared for all scenarios ahead of move from Russia grid

08.01

US to allocate $50 million from Danske Bank fine to Estonia

08.01

Minister: Tallinn Airport's strategy working, not over-reliant on airBaltic

08.01

Estonia wants NATO to start infrastructure monitoring rotation in Baltic Sea

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo