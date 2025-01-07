Mark Lajal wins Australian Open qualifier first round match

Estonia's top tennis player, Mark Lajal won his Australian Open round one qualifier Tuesday, defeating former world number 39 Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 in Melbourne.

In a match that lasted around an hour, the 20-year-old Estonian won 66 percent of all points played and successfully converting six of the seven break points presented to him.

Lajal hit six aces and won 79 percent of points on his first serve, plus 43 percent on his second.

Kukushkin, who was seeded ninth in the qualifiers, struggled throughout, winning only 41 percent of points on his first serve and 23 percent on his second. The Kazakh managed to hold serve just once, making 21 unforced errors compared with Lajal's eight.

In qualification round two, Lajal will face Japan's Sho Shimabukuro (ATP No. 194), who defeated Moldova's Radu Albot 6-2, 6-3.

Lajal, ranked 234rd in the world, saw his profile rise last year, not only because the retirement of Anett Kontaveit left him Estonia's top-ranked player, but also thanks to a strong showing against Carlos Alcaraz in round one proper at Wimbledon, in his grand slam main table debut. He played an exhibition game before a home crowd against veteran Gael Monfils (France) near the end of last year.

At last year's Australian Open, Lajal went out in round one of the qualifiers, meaning Tuesday's victory already represents his furthest progress in the grand slam tournament to date.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!