X!

Mark Lajal wins Australian Open qualifier first round match

News
Mark Lajal takes on Gaël Monfils at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn, November 21, 2024.
Mark Lajal takes on Gaël Monfils at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn, November 21, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's top tennis player, Mark Lajal won his Australian Open round one qualifier Tuesday, defeating former world number 39 Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 in Melbourne.

In a match that lasted around an hour, the 20-year-old Estonian won 66 percent of all points played and successfully converting six of the seven break points presented to him.

Lajal hit six aces and won 79 percent of points on his first serve, plus 43 percent on his second.

Kukushkin, who was seeded ninth in the qualifiers, struggled throughout, winning only 41 percent of points on his first serve and 23 percent on his second. The Kazakh managed to hold serve just once, making 21 unforced errors compared with Lajal's eight.

In qualification round two, Lajal will face Japan's Sho Shimabukuro (ATP No. 194), who defeated Moldova's Radu Albot 6-2, 6-3.

Lajal, ranked 234rd in the world, saw his profile rise last year, not only because the retirement of Anett Kontaveit left him Estonia's top-ranked player, but also thanks to a strong showing against Carlos Alcaraz in round one proper at Wimbledon, in his grand slam main table debut. He played an exhibition game before a home crowd against veteran Gael Monfils (France) near the end of last year.

At last year's Australian Open, Lajal went out in round one of the qualifiers, meaning Tuesday's victory already represents his furthest progress in the grand slam tournament to date.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Henri Drell impresses despite Rip City Remix's first loss of season

17:09

Ministry unveils Estonia's defense procurements for the coming years

16:49

Peterkop quits, Keit Kasemets to become state secretary

16:27

Waste handlers out sick causing garbage to pile up in Tallinn

16:11

Berk Vaher: The cultural hatred of extremism plays into Estonia's enemies' hands

15:47

Sander Raieste in action for Baskonia again in Spanish league

15:12

19,000 more vehicles deleted from register than last year in Estonia

14:58

Song and Dance Festival 2025 tickets on sale

14:54

Former navy chief: Estonia's maritime security lacks capabilities, readiness

14:38

Yoko Alender: EstLink 2 sabotage as a lesson in security

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

11:06

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

06.01

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

06.01

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

06.01

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

06.01

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo