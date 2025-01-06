Ski jumper Artti Aigro qualifies for final Four Hills Tournament round

Estonian ski jumper Artti Aigro has confidently qualified for the final competition of the annual Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria.

After missing the main competition by a narrow margin in the third event in Innsbruck, Aigro jumped 127.5 meters on Sunday, earning 121.6 points, which placed him 39th in the qualification round.

Aigro was ranked 19th ahead of the Innsbruck competition and now stands in 30th place ahead of the final event.

Of this he said: "It's a challenging day when you can't find the right jump you're aiming for."

"At least I'm in tomorrow's main competition table, and I'll probably need to take some risks or make bigger adjustments so that tomorrow's jump won't just be one step better but several," he went on.

"I hope to rediscover the rhythm I had at the start of the tournament. The failure in Innsbruck affects the confidence a bit. I'm trying to overcome that and make as many changes as possible based on video analysis," Aigro added.

Stefan Kraft led qualification with a 142-meter jump, followed by Maximilian Ortner and Gregor Deschwanden.

The Four Hills Tournament (Vierschanzentournee) is a ski jumping competition consisting of four World Cup events, held annually in Germany and Austria since 1953.

