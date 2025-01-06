X!

Ski jumper Artti Aigro qualifies for final Four Hills Tournament round

News
Artti Aigro
Artti Aigro Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Estonian ski jumper Artti Aigro has confidently qualified for the final competition of the annual Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria.

After missing the main competition by a narrow margin in the third event in Innsbruck, Aigro jumped 127.5 meters on Sunday, earning 121.6 points, which placed him 39th in the qualification round.

Aigro was ranked 19th ahead of the Innsbruck competition and now stands in 30th place ahead of the final event.

Of this he said: "It's a challenging day when you can't find the right jump you're aiming for."

"At least I'm in tomorrow's main competition table, and I'll probably need to take some risks or make bigger adjustments so that tomorrow's jump won't just be one step better but several," he went on.

"I hope to rediscover the rhythm I had at the start of the tournament. The failure in Innsbruck affects the confidence a bit. I'm trying to overcome that and make as many changes as possible based on video analysis," Aigro added.

Stefan Kraft led qualification with a 142-meter jump, followed by Maximilian Ortner and Gregor Deschwanden.

The Four Hills Tournament (Vierschanzentournee) is a ski jumping competition consisting of four World Cup events, held annually in Germany and Austria since 1953.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:09

Marta Lotta lands Eesti Laul final as the last entry

13:35

Justice minister: Viru Prison could be needed for prisoners of war

13:10

AirBaltic CEO: Plan to be listed, not ask the government for more money

12:52

Swedish Navy's HMS Belos arrives in Gulf of Finland to investigate cables damage

12:45

Navy commander: Neither Russia nor Ukraine has upper hand in Black Sea

12:19

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

12:14

Voyager: The ocean puts everything you've got to the test

11:49

Economist: Ukraine's closure of Russia gas pipeline not a major blow to Moscow

11:33

Ski jumper Artti Aigro qualifies for final Four Hills Tournament round

11:12

ICDS director: Russia could cause a humanitarian disaster in Transnistria

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

04.01

Donald Trump nominates Estonian-born lawyer for US Ambassador role

10:53

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

09:08

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

03.01

Estonia's population grew in only 3 counties in 2024

07:44

Elering plans to invest €200 million to protect infrastructure from drones

05.01

Tartu wants to build a circular economy station

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo