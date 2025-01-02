X!

Shein and Tammik pick up awards for Estonia's best goals of 2024

News
Rocco Robert Shein.
Rocco Robert Shein. Source: Jana Pipar/EJL
News

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) has announced the winners of the awards for 2024's best national team goals of the year. Dordrecht midfielder Rocco Robert Shein won the men's award for his strike against Azerbaijan in October, while the women's award went to Lisette Tammik of Flora Tallinn for the second year in a row.

The Estonian men's national team scored just eleven goals in 2024. The best of the bunch and winner of the coveted Silver Ball Award was Rocco Robert Shein's first goal for the national team in Estonia's 3-1 Nations League victory over Azerbaijan in October. Shein's was ranked best of the year by sixteen of the 38 members of the Estonian Football Journalists Club (Eesti Jalgpalliajakirjanike Klubi), who voted to decide the recipient of the award.

According to the final vote, all of the top three men's national team goals of 2024 came in that same match against Azerbaijan. Vlasi Sinjavski took second spot, while Ioan Yakovlev's effort cam third.

Mark Anders Lepik (Flora Tallinn) finished fourth, with his decisive strike for Estonia in the Baltic Cup Final against Lithuania. Fifth was Kevor Palumets (Zulte Waregem), who netted against Sweden in Estonia's first international match of the year. For all the players whose goals made 2024's top five, it was their first strike in a national team shirt.

Best goals of the year for the Estonian men's national team in 2024

1. Rocco Robert Shein (Dordrecht) vs Azerbaijan
2. Vlasi Sinjavski (Slovácko) vs Azerbaijan
3. Ioan Yakovlev (FCI Levadia) vs Azerbaijan
4. Mark Anders Lepik (Flora) vs Lithuania
5. Kevor Palumets (Zulte Waregem) vs Sweden
6. Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju) vs Faeroe Islands
7. Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju) vs Finland
8. Martin Vetkal (IF Brommapojkarna) vs Poland
9. Daniil Kuraksin (Flora) vs Faeroe Islands
10. Henri Anier (Lee Man) vs Faeroe Islands
11. Edgar Tur (FCI Levadia) vs Faeroe Islands

The Estonian women's national team fared slightly better than the men last year, netting twelve goals in total. Flora Tallinn forward Lisette Tammik's acrobatic shot against Luxembourg was a clear winner of the "Annika" award for best goal, securing 37 of a possible 38 votes.

Annegret Kala's (Tartu Tammeka) long-range strike against Hong Kong, was voted as the second best women's national team goal of the year, while Kairi Himanen (Saku Sporting), who recently announced her retirement from the sport, was third thanks to her strike against Albania.

Best goals of the year for the Estonian women's national team in 2024

1. Lisette Tammik (Flora) vs Luxembourg
2. Annegret Kala (Tartu Tammeka) vs Hong Kong
3. Kairi Himanen (Saku Sorting) vs Albania
4. Kristina Teern (Flora) vs Kosovo
5. Katriin Saulus (Saku Sporting) vs Latvia
6. Anette Salei (JK Tabasalu) vs Lithuania 
7. Vlada Kubassova (Ferencváros) vs India
8. Vlada Kubassova (Ferencváros) vs Kosovo
9. Lisette Tammik (Flora) vs India
10. Anette Salei (JK Tabasalu) vs India
11. Kristina Teern (Flora) vs Luxembourg 

Lisette Tammik. Source: Brit Maria Tael/EJL

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Government considers allocating €100 million to Eesti Energia for Narva power plant

19:45

European Capital of Culture voted Tartu's Act of the Year for 2024

19:31

Traffic restrictions in place on Tartu's Turu tänav from Tuesday

19:02

Defense ministry: Increased NATO presence to support Estonian naval operation

18:46

Shein and Tammik pick up awards for Estonia's best goals of 2024

18:16

Tallinn opens collection points for disposal of old Christmas trees

17:37

International admissions start at Tartu University

17:04

EISA cut costs by €3.3m in 2024, streamlined staff and operations

16:31

Estonia to obligate schools to organize smart device use

16:05

Lithuania to propose a joint Baltic power plant to Estonia and Latvia Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.01

Expert: Estonia lacks clear plan if airBaltic axes flights from Tallinn

13:32

AirBaltic axes 19 connections including flights from Tallinn to Dubrovnik Updated

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2025

16:05

Lithuania to propose a joint Baltic power plant to Estonia and Latvia Updated

01.01

Thousands of young pilgrims spend New Year's Eve in Tallinn

10:21

Tallinn favors licensing system for limiting alcohol sales

01.01

Former President of Estonia Arnold Rüütel passes away

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo