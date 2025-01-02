Shein and Tammik pick up awards for Estonia's best goals of 2024

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) has announced the winners of the awards for 2024's best national team goals of the year. Dordrecht midfielder Rocco Robert Shein won the men's award for his strike against Azerbaijan in October, while the women's award went to Lisette Tammik of Flora Tallinn for the second year in a row.

The Estonian men's national team scored just eleven goals in 2024. The best of the bunch and winner of the coveted Silver Ball Award was Rocco Robert Shein's first goal for the national team in Estonia's 3-1 Nations League victory over Azerbaijan in October. Shein's was ranked best of the year by sixteen of the 38 members of the Estonian Football Journalists Club (Eesti Jalgpalliajakirjanike Klubi), who voted to decide the recipient of the award.

According to the final vote, all of the top three men's national team goals of 2024 came in that same match against Azerbaijan. Vlasi Sinjavski took second spot, while Ioan Yakovlev's effort cam third.

Mark Anders Lepik (Flora Tallinn) finished fourth, with his decisive strike for Estonia in the Baltic Cup Final against Lithuania. Fifth was Kevor Palumets (Zulte Waregem), who netted against Sweden in Estonia's first international match of the year. For all the players whose goals made 2024's top five, it was their first strike in a national team shirt.

Best goals of the year for the Estonian men's national team in 2024

1. Rocco Robert Shein (Dordrecht) vs Azerbaijan

2. Vlasi Sinjavski (Slovácko) vs Azerbaijan

3. Ioan Yakovlev (FCI Levadia) vs Azerbaijan

4. Mark Anders Lepik (Flora) vs Lithuania

5. Kevor Palumets (Zulte Waregem) vs Sweden

6. Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju) vs Faeroe Islands

7. Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju) vs Finland

8. Martin Vetkal (IF Brommapojkarna) vs Poland

9. Daniil Kuraksin (Flora) vs Faeroe Islands

10. Henri Anier (Lee Man) vs Faeroe Islands

11. Edgar Tur (FCI Levadia) vs Faeroe Islands

The Estonian women's national team fared slightly better than the men last year, netting twelve goals in total. Flora Tallinn forward Lisette Tammik's acrobatic shot against Luxembourg was a clear winner of the "Annika" award for best goal, securing 37 of a possible 38 votes.

Annegret Kala's (Tartu Tammeka) long-range strike against Hong Kong, was voted as the second best women's national team goal of the year, while Kairi Himanen (Saku Sporting), who recently announced her retirement from the sport, was third thanks to her strike against Albania.

Best goals of the year for the Estonian women's national team in 2024

1. Lisette Tammik (Flora) vs Luxembourg

2. Annegret Kala (Tartu Tammeka) vs Hong Kong

3. Kairi Himanen (Saku Sorting) vs Albania

4. Kristina Teern (Flora) vs Kosovo

5. Katriin Saulus (Saku Sporting) vs Latvia

6. Anette Salei (JK Tabasalu) vs Lithuania

7. Vlada Kubassova (Ferencváros) vs India

8. Vlada Kubassova (Ferencváros) vs Kosovo

9. Lisette Tammik (Flora) vs India

10. Anette Salei (JK Tabasalu) vs India

11. Kristina Teern (Flora) vs Luxembourg

Lisette Tammik. Source: Brit Maria Tael/EJL

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!