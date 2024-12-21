Estonian national football team's first-string goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein's club, Real Valladolid of the Spanish La Liga, suffered their 12th defeat of the season in La Liga, losing 0–3 away to Girona.

The team is now second to bottom in the table.

Hein, on loan to Valladolid from English Premier League side Arsenal, had to ignominiously pick the ball three times out of the net against Girona, who were last season's surprise team.

At the same time, the Estonian made several strong saves that prevented Valladolid, clearly in a chasing role throughout the game, from going down to an even larger margin.

The home team took the lead after half an hour of play with a rather bizarre goal.

Miguel Gutierrez struck a free kick from the edge of the penalty area against center-back David Lopez, and the ball took a strong ricochet off him into the top corner; Hein dived in the opposite direction.

Eight minutes later, Abel Ruiz doubled the home team's lead, and Arnaud Danjuma sealed the final score in the 81st minute.

The struggling Valladolid has lost 12 of their 18 matches with a goal difference of -25 now, and are in the relegation zone, only above Valencia.

Valladolid's majority owner, Brazilian football legend Ronaldo, is looking to sell his stake in the club.

