Drell's outstanding performance not enough to save Rip City from defeat

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell scored 32 points in his latest NBA G League pre-season appearance, though his team, Rip City Remix (Portland, Oregon) had to settle for another loss.

In the closely contested game, Rip City fell behind in the third quarter and eventually lost 127-119 to the Stockton Kings, despite coming within one point in the fourth quarter.

Starting in the center position, the Estonian had an excellent game, recording 32 points (two-pointers 4/7, three-pointers 6/11, free throws 4/5), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal.

This has been Drell's most productive game of the pre-season so far.

Over 12 games, Drell has averaged 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Rip City has won three of 13 games in the preseason series and is currently in last place in the Western Division.

The G League regular season begins on December 27.

The NBA G-League is the second-tier pro basketball series in the U.S. Rip City Remix are affiliated with the Portland Trailblazers of the NBA.

Drell's NBA G-League/Full NBA career began with the Windy City Bulls/Chicago Bulls.

