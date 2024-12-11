X!

University of Tartu falls to Warsaw Dziki in North European Basketball League

News
University of Tartu vs. Warsaw Džiki.
University of Tartu vs. Warsaw Džiki. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits lost to Warsaw Dziki 65-79 at home in a North European Basketball League clash Tuesday, dropping to one win and four losses in the series.

The loss was the more poignant given Dziki is Estonian shooting guard Janari Jõesaar's team.

Despite staying competitive in the first half, Tartu struggled with a low shooting percentage of 35.3 percent.

Warsaw pulled away in the third quarter, leading by as much as 13 points.

While the hosts were able to cut the deficit to five points in the fourth period, Warsaw held on for the eventual win.

Jamir Harris led the scoreboard Tartu with 21 points, while Jalen Henry scored 11, Rauno Nurger added 10, and Omar El-Sheikh grabbed 12 rebounds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova reaches world short course swimming final in Budapest

19:50

Riigikogu passes state budget for 2025

19:41

Gallery: President Alar Karis sends 1,800 Christmas greeting cards

19:25

New public toilet installed at Toompea

19:00

Electricity prices in Estonia to hit €542 per MWh on Thursday morning

18:22

Gallery: New book about Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit launched in Tallinn

17:42

New photo and video exhibition about Ingrian history opens in Tallinn

16:41

Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite' to be published in English in 2025 Updated

16:10

EDF chief: The Ukrainians have reason to be disappointed with the West

15:58

University of Tartu falls to Warsaw Dziki in North European Basketball League

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

08:08

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

10.12

Tallinn looking to introduce tourist tax

10.12

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

10.12

Andrus Pedai: 10,000 foreign students feasible target for Estonia

10.12

Electricity prices in Estonia to reach €431 per MWh on Wednesday

10.12

Elron: Baltic states' rail harmonization to benefit southern Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo