University of Tartu falls to Warsaw Dziki in North European Basketball League

University of Tartu Maks & Moorits lost to Warsaw Dziki 65-79 at home in a North European Basketball League clash Tuesday, dropping to one win and four losses in the series.

The loss was the more poignant given Dziki is Estonian shooting guard Janari Jõesaar's team.

Despite staying competitive in the first half, Tartu struggled with a low shooting percentage of 35.3 percent.

Warsaw pulled away in the third quarter, leading by as much as 13 points.

While the hosts were able to cut the deficit to five points in the fourth period, Warsaw held on for the eventual win.

Jamir Harris led the scoreboard Tartu with 21 points, while Jalen Henry scored 11, Rauno Nurger added 10, and Omar El-Sheikh grabbed 12 rebounds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!