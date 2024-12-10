Gallery: Estonia's Paul Aron tests out Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

Estonian driver Paul Aron was in action in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, testing out the Alpine F1 car for the first time. Over the course of the day, Aron completed 121 laps and was among the quickest ten drivers.

Aron's best time in the morning session was 1 minute 25.561 seconds, which was tenth fastest overall. The fastest time was set by Spain's Carlos Sainz (1 minute 24.435 seconds), who was joined the Williams team from Ferrari.

Aron recorded his fastest lap of the day In the afternoon session, clocking 1 minute 24.275 seconds, which was also ninth-quickest overall.

Jack Doohan, who will be Alpine's main driver in next season's F1 championship, completed 137 laps, with his fastest lap just seven thousandths of a second quicker than the Estonian. The 21-year-old Australian already competed in the final race of last season at the same circuit at the weekend , finishing in 15th place.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the day (1 minute 23.510 seconds), followed by Sainz of Spain (Williams; 1 minute 23.635 seconds) and Britain's George Russell (Mercedes; 1 minute 23.789 seconds).

Several drivers who raced with Aron in Formula 2 during the 2024 season also took part in the pre-season test drive. Both of the drivers who had finished ahead of Aron in the overall F2 standings were unable to complete a faster lap than the Estonian on Tuesday. Frenchman Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) was 15th with 1 minute 24.632 seconds and Brazil's Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) was 18th in 1 minute 24.738 seconds.

