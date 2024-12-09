Estonian driver Paul Aron to test out Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

Estonia's Paul Aron will be behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time on Tuesday when takes part in a pre-season test for young drivers.

Aron, who recently joined F1 team Alpine as their reserve driver for the 2025 season, will get a closer look at the F1 car at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to Aron, Alpine will also be joined by his Australian teammate Jack Doohan, Alpine's new main driver, who will take part in the Pirelli tire test.

The Young Drivers' Test Day has been running since 2009, and has previously been attended by Estonian drivers Kevin Korjus (2011) and Jüri Vips (2020, 2021).

Twenty-year-old Aron finished 11th in the final race of the 2024 Formula 2 season at the weekend to end the driver's championship in third overall.

