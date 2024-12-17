Paul Aron: I am ready to give it my all to reach F1

Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron has had a chance to take things up a level and has tested a Formula 1 car.

Aron, 20, finished third in the series this season and was recently named reserve driver for the Alpine F1 team.

Now, he has had a chance to actually test out the car.

"It's truly unbelievable what that car can do," he said.

"Nothing I've tried in my life is even close to as fast as the F1 car, and the step from F2 to F1 is such a big one," he went on.

"You only have one chance in your life to reach F1, and I am ready to give everything to get there," the rising star added.

While Aron's role as reserve driver involves spending significant time in a simulator, he said is focused on maximizing his real F1 opportunities.

"I will definitely get plenty of days in the Formula 1 car, and of course, I want to contribute as much as possible." His dream is clear—making it to Formula 1 and proving himself on the sport's biggest stage," Aron continued.

No Estonian driver has yet made it to the pinnacle of open wheel racing; the nearest to do so so far are Jüri Vips, who made it to Red Bull's Formula 1 youth program and is currently plying his trade with the Rahal Letterman team in the North American Indycar series, and the now retired Marko Asmer, 2007 British F3 champion, who was the first Estonian to test-drive an F1 car, albeit over 20 years ago with the Williams team.

While the French-owned Alpine team has only been competing since 2021, it can trace its over 40-year lineage back through the former Renault, Benetton and Toleman teams.

