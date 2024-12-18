Volleyball team Selver x TalTech out of CEV cup in round of 16

Selver x TalTech's volleyball team has been knocked out of the Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) Cup Round after losing both legs of its round of 16 clash against Brasov Corona (Romania).

Having gone down in the first leg 0–3, the Estonian domestic champions needed to win the second leg at least 3–1 and then claim victory in the golden set to advance, or by a three or more set margin.

On the day, Selver didn't get anywhere near that in the second leg, played at home, losing in straight sets: 25–14, 25–19, and 25–15.

Selver's top scorer, Lincoln Williams, managed nine points, while the Estonian side resolved attacks and receptions at 43 percent.

Despite staying competitive midway through the first set, Selver was ultimately outplayed in the following sets, showcasing their struggle against Brasov's consistent performance.

Selver head coach Andres Toobal highlighted poor serving and a chaotic season as major issues, but expressed hope that a Christmas break would provide the reset needed for improved play next year.

--

